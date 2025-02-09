Scotland rugby stars Darcy Graham and Finn Russell involved in nasty clash of heads during 6 Nations

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland rugby players Darcy Graham and Finn Russell have been involved in a nasty-looking clash of heads and were unable to continue during a Six Nations match against Ireland. Graham is a prolific winger and Russell is the team’s flyhalf, co-captain and star player. They were attempting to tackle Ireland scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park but crashed directly into each other in the 21st minute. Both players initially lay prone with their arms outstretched at Murrayfield. Russell was able to walk off himself and failed a Head Injury Assessment. Graham received a lengthy period of treatment before being placed on a stretcher and taken off the field on a cart. He gave a thumbs-up to the crowd as he was carried off.

