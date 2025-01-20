Scotland gets Six Nations blow as captain Tuipulotu ruled out of tournament because of injury

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland has been dealt a major blow ahead of the Six Nations with captain Sione Tuipulotu ruled out of the rugby tournament because of injury. The center sustained a pectoral muscle injury during a training session with his Glasgow Warriors club last week and requires an operation. The Scottish Rugby Union says Tuipulotu “is expected to return to action before the end of the season.” Rory Darge and Finn Russell will co-captain Scotland in the Six Nations, which begins on Jan. 31 when France hosts Wales. Scotland’s first game is against Italy on Feb. 1.

