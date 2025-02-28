Scot Loeffler leaving Bowling Green to become quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler is leaving the Falcons after six seasons to become the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterbacks coach. Loeffler had a 27-41 record at Bowling Green but led the Falcons to back-to-back winning seasons in 2023-24 and three straight bowl games. A national search has begun for his replacement. Loeffler’s coaching career has included stops at Michigan, Central Michigan, Florida, Temple, Auburn, Virginia Tech and Boston College. He also spent a year coaching the quarterbacks for the Detroit Lions.

