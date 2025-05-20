Schwarber hits 300th homer and Phillies rally past Rockies 9-3 to move into 1st place

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit his 300th career home run, a 466-foot shot off the facing of the third deck in right field, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied past the struggling Colorado Rockies 9-3 on Monday night.

Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead homer in a four-run eighth inning for Philadelphia, which won its fourth straight game and moved into first place in the NL East for the first time since April 12.

Edmundo Sosa had four hits, including his first home run of the season. Bryce Harper drove in two runs and Joe Ross (2-1) won in relief of Cristopher Sánchez, who tossed six strong innings.

Colorado starter Kyle Freeland allowed one run and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings but was denied his first win of the season. Ezequiel Tovar homered and drove in two runs for the Rockies, who fell to 8-39 — the worst 47-game start in the modern era that dates to 1901.

Tovar hit a solo homer in the first inning and an RBI single in the third, but Colorado’s bullpen couldn’t hold a 3-1 lead.

Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, right, follows the flight of his solo home run with Colorado Rockies catcher Jacob Stallings, left, in the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 19, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski

The Phillies got a run in the seventh on Harper’s sacrifice fly and took the lead against Seth Halvorsen (0-1) in the eighth. Bohm’s two-run homer gave Philadelphia a 4-3 lead and Trea Turner drove in two more with a double.

Philadelphia added three runs in the ninth on homers from Schwarber and Sosa off Scott Alexander.

Key moment

Turner led off the third with the first of his three hits but was picked off by Freeland when he broke for second base on a steal attempt. Harper followed with a single but Freeland retired Schwarber and Nick Castellanos to escape the inning unscathed.

Key stats

Freeland has walked just 10 batters in 10 starts this season.

Up next

The teams play the second of a four-game series Tuesday night. Phillies LHP Jesús Luzardo (4-0, 2.00 ERA) faces RHP Antonio Senzatela (1-7, 6.39).

