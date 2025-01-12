Schroeder posts 2nd straight shutout, Eldridge scores game-winner in OT; Sirens beat Sceptres 1-0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Corinne Schroeder did not allow a goal in her second straight game and Jessie Eldridge scored the game-winning goal with a minute left in overtime as the New York Sirens beat the Toronto Sceptres 1-0. Schroeder blanked Minnesota, making 26 saves in New York’s 5-0 win over the Minnesota Frost on Jan. 4. Sunday, she denied Toronto with 28 saves. She won her fifth game overall and her second in overtime.

