Schieffelin scores 21, No. 13 Clemson comes from behind to beat Virginia 71-58

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ian Schieffelin scored 13 of his 21 points in the second half to help No. 13 Clemson come from behind to beat Virginia 71-58 on Saturday.

Schieffelin, coming off a 24-point outing against Notre Dame, also grabbed 13 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season, as the Tigers (24-5, 16-2 ACC) stayed a game behind first-place Duke in the conference standings.

Isaac McKneely had 16 points for the Cavaliers (14-15, 7-11). Virginia had hit 10 or more 3-pointers in seven of its last 10 games before Saturday, but went 8 for 19 from beyond the arc.

Takeaways

Clemson: The Tigers responded to a shaky start and strong Virginia effort with a dominant second half. Clemson outscored the Cavaliers 44-26 after the break to reach 24 victories for the second straight season.

Virginia: Coming off a road win over Wake Forest on Wednesday, and seeking to snap an eight-game losing streak against ranked opponents, the Cavaliers played one of their better halves this season, taking a 32-27 lead to the locker room. But they could not sustain that level after the break, clinching their first losing season in ACC play since 2010-11.

Key moment

Clemson trailed by five at the half, but used a 20-2 surge early in the second half to take the lead. Schieffelin scored nine points during that run, as the Tigers went ahead 47-39 with 11:27 to go.

Key stat

Clemson scored 48 of its points in the paint, as Virginia had no answer to Schieffelin and Viktor Lakhin inside. It was the second straight game that Virginia’s interior defense was badly exposed. The Cavaliers allowed a season-high 52 points in the paint in their win over Wake Forest.

Up next

Clemson plays at Boston College on Wednesday night. Virginia hosts Florida State on Tuesday night.

