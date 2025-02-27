Schieffelin leads No. 13 Clemson to record 15th ACC victory with 83-68 win over Notre Dame

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Ian Schieffelin had a career high 24 points as No. 13 Clemson won a single-season program-record 15th Atlantic Coast Conference game with an 83-68 victory over Notre Dame on Wednesday night.

Schieffelin, who also had nine rebounds, rescued the Tigers down the stretch of the first half with four straight baskets — his teammates has missed their previous 12 attempts — for a 41-31 halftime lead that Notre Dame (12-16, 6-11) could not overcome.

Clemson (23-5, 15-2) surpassed its previous mark for conference victories of 14, set two seasons ago when the team missed out on the NCAAs.

Schieffelin, a 6-foot-8 senior, topped his previous best of 23 points, set in a triple overtime loss to Georgia Tech here on Feb. 4.

Viktor Lakhin added 18 points for Clemson.

Markus Burton, the ACC’s second-leading scorer coming in, had 30 points to lead the Irish.

Takeaways

Notre Dame: The Irish have had an awful February, losing six of the seven games played this month. Notre Dame’s lack of presence down low cost it against Clemson as Schieffelin had his way in the first half with 16 points and six rebounds.

Clemson: The Tigers overcame an awful shooting stretch in the opening half to take control. They’ll need more consistency if want to make some noise during March as they did last year in reaching the Elite Eight.

Key moment

Clemson lost a nine-point lead and had missed 12 straight shots to trail the Irish. That’s when Scheiffelin made the next four shots, including a 3-pointer and a three-point play to get the Tigers going again.

Key stat

Clemson had a season-low four turnovers.

Up Next

Notre Dame goes to Wake Forest on Saturday while Clemson heads to Virginia that same day.

