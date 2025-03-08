Schenn scores twice to lift Blues past Ducks 4-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored twice to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

With the Blues leading 4-3, Schenn scored his second of the game on a wrist shot with 1:47 left in the third period with an assisted from Justin Faulk.

Zachary Bolduc and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 20 saves.

Sam Colangelo, Frank Vatrano and Alex Killorn had goals for the Ducks. Lukas Dostal stopped 18 shots.

The Blues won 55.3% of the faceoffs in the game.

Blues play at Kings on Saturday, and Ducks host the New York Islanders on Sunday.

