Scheffler and Spieth return at Pebble Beach. LPGA starts a new season in Florida

The PGA Tour heads back to Pebble Beach and brings a few players who have been missing. Scottie Scheffler makes his 2025 debut after sitting out two tournaments recovering from surgery on his right hand from a puncture wound. Jordan Spieth plays for the first time since he had surgery on his left wrist in August. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a $20 million signature event that has an 80-man field who accommodate the pro-am. The LPGA celebrates its 75-year anniversary when it kicks off its winners-only tournament at Lake Nona in Florida. The European tour is in Bahrain.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.