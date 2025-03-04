Scheffler and McIlroy lead a strong field at Bay Hill. LIV Golf resumes in Hong Kong

Bay Hill is bringing out the best three players together for the first this year. Xander Schauffele returns from a rib injury that has kept him out since the season opener at Kapalua. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy and a host of other top players join him at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. LIV Golf returns to action in Hong Kong. It’s a full week for tours around the world. The LPGA Tour finishes the Asia swing in China. The PGA Tour Champions starts its run through the West in Arizona. The PGA Tour has an opposite-field event in Puerto Rico.

