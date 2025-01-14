Schauffele withdraws from The American Express for medical reasons

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Xander Schauffele is withdrawing from The American Express this week in the California desert. That makes two of the top players in the world ranking to have withdrawn in the last two weeks. Schauffele’s manager said he withdrew for medical reasons. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler had to withdraw last week. That wasn’t a big surprise because Scheffler is recovering from minor surgery on his right hand that was punctured by glass during Christmas. Schauffele played the season opener at Kapalua. The WDs leaves former U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark as the only top-10 player in the field.

