Sceptres pounce on late Charge miscue to net 4-2 win

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Toronto forward Blayre Turnbull made the most of an Ottawa Charge giveaway to score and give the Sceptres a 4-2 win Tuesday night. Maggie Connors and Hannah Miller also scored for Toronto and Emma Maltais added an empty-net goal. The Sceptres, with just three wins on the season, dominated all night, outshooting Ottawa 39-24, but struggled to beat Emerance Maschmeyer, who made 34 saves. Mannon McMahon and Victoria Bach scored for Ottawa, and Kristen Campbell made 22 saves.

