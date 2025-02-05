Scarcity behind the medals: Canada’s national sport organizations running deficits

TORONTO (AP) — A year out from the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina, Italy, Canadian athletes are winning World Cup medals every weekend across multiple sports. However, the last increase in core federal funding for Canada’s 62 summer and winter national sport organizations was in 2005. Core funding is the money all national sport organizations count on to fund operations, athletes, coaches and support staff. Freestyle Canada’s chief executive officer Peter Judge called it the “blood in the veins” of his organization. “What you’re seeing is the last of the blood pumped through the veins. We’re running a $600,000 deficit this year and we probably will have to again next year,” Judge said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.