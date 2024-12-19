Saudi Arabia to play in 2025 and 2027 CONCACAF Gold Cups

MIAMI (AP) — Saudi Arabia has been announced as an invited guest for the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2025 and 2027, eight days after it was selected to host the 2034 World Cup. The 16-nation Gold Cup, soccer’s championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean, will be played next year at 14 sites in 11 areas in the U.S. and Canada from June 14 to July 6. The U.S. sent second-string rosters to the 2021 and ’23 Gold Cups to give most Europe-based players time off following their club seasons.

