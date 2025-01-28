Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal says contract with Neymar has been terminated by mutual consent

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal says it has reached an agreement with Brazilian striker Neymar to terminate their contract by mutual consent. The deal was due to expire in the middle of the year. The club said in a statement published on X that it “expresses its thanks and appreciation to Neymar for what he has provided throughout his career with Al-Hilal.” The 32-year-old barely played for the Saudi club after he joined from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2023 for 90 million euros ($94 million). Neymar was sidelined for more than a year due to an ACL injury he picked playing for Brazil only months after he joined Al-Hilal.

