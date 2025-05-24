Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Ramón Laureano on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 21. Selected the contract of 2B Terrin Vavra from Norfolk (IL). Recalled LHP Trevor Rogers from Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX Sent LHP Zach Penrod to FCL Red Sox on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Cooper Criswell from Worcester (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent OF Jonny DeLuca to FCL Rays on a rehab assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Acquired SS Jonathan Ornelas from Texas in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of RHP Brooks Kriske from Iowa (IL). Designated RHP Julian Merryweather for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent OF Jake Fraley to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Frankie Montas to Brooklyn (EL) on a rehab assignment.

Minor League

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Ryan Langford.

