Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 66, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 42

Antigo 40, Ripon 37

Baldwin-Woodville 70, Hayfield, Minn. 45

Beaver Dam 68, Oshkosh West 64

Bonduel 55, Assumption 29

Cedar Grove-Belgium 82, Reedsville 63

Crandon 71, Edgar 60

Darlington 81, Westby 56

DeForest 86, Bangor 43

Denmark 75, Menasha 74

Edgerton 78, Martin Luther 73

Ellsworth 84, Alma-Pepin 47

Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 69, Richland Center 56

Luxemburg-Casco 45, Green Bay Southwest 34

Menominee, Mich. 64, Marinette 46

Middletown, Ohio 46, Marshfield 42

Mineral Point 66, Dominican 60

Mount Horeb 78, Greendale 53

Neenah 55, Hudson 52

New Berlin Eisenhower 85, Lake Mills 79

Nicolet 85, West Allis Central 80

Northland Pines 58, Hillsboro 48

Pittsville 62, Necedah 26

Reedsburg Area 59, Wisconsin Rapids 57

Sauk Prairie 67, Janesville Parker 53

Southern Door 71, Milw. Washington 60

White Lake 36, Flambeau 33

River Ridge Holiday Tournament=

Iowa-Grant 72, St. Ambrose 44

River Ridge 71, Seneca 40

Consolation=

Seneca 66, St. Ambrose 46

Championship=

River Ridge 79, Iowa-Grant 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..