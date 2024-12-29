Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 66, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 42
Antigo 40, Ripon 37
Baldwin-Woodville 70, Hayfield, Minn. 45
Beaver Dam 68, Oshkosh West 64
Bonduel 55, Assumption 29
Cedar Grove-Belgium 82, Reedsville 63
Crandon 71, Edgar 60
Darlington 81, Westby 56
DeForest 86, Bangor 43
Denmark 75, Menasha 74
Edgerton 78, Martin Luther 73
Ellsworth 84, Alma-Pepin 47
Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 69, Richland Center 56
Luxemburg-Casco 45, Green Bay Southwest 34
Menominee, Mich. 64, Marinette 46
Middletown, Ohio 46, Marshfield 42
Mineral Point 66, Dominican 60
Mount Horeb 78, Greendale 53
Neenah 55, Hudson 52
New Berlin Eisenhower 85, Lake Mills 79
Nicolet 85, West Allis Central 80
Northland Pines 58, Hillsboro 48
Pittsville 62, Necedah 26
Reedsburg Area 59, Wisconsin Rapids 57
Sauk Prairie 67, Janesville Parker 53
Southern Door 71, Milw. Washington 60
White Lake 36, Flambeau 33
River Ridge Holiday Tournament=
Iowa-Grant 72, St. Ambrose 44
River Ridge 71, Seneca 40
Consolation=
Seneca 66, St. Ambrose 46
Championship=
River Ridge 79, Iowa-Grant 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..