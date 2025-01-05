Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM 57, Van Meter 55

Ames 60, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 38

Bettendorf 81, Iowa City Liberty 55

Cedar Rapids Xavier 54, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 51

Cedar Rapids, Washington 59, Mt Vernon 56

Clear Creek-Amana 68, Marion 41

Estherville-Lincoln Central 57, Central Lyon 53

Iowa City West 71, Assumption, Davenport 44

Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 65, Northeast, Goose Lake 47

West Burlington 87, Wapello 45

Western Christian 83, Pella 63

Williamsburg 59, Fort Madison 57

