Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 51, Detroit Lakes 39

Baltic, S.D. 45, Luverne 42

Bemidji 52, Esko 32

Centerville, Iowa 64, Hills-Beaver Creek 58

Central Minnesota Christian 62, Paynesville 37

Duluth Marshall 92, Park Center 62

Frazee 71, Warroad 29

Lake City 60, La Crescent 46

Lakeview 44, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 40

Marshall 65, Waseca 22

Minneapolis Roosevelt 50, Higher 11

Minneapolis Washburn 56, St. Cloud 36

Monticello 63, Willmar 48

Mountain Iron-Buhl 76, Brandon-Evansville 48

North Branch 76, Grand Rapids 59

Sleepy Eye 67, Nicollet 49

St Michael-Albertville 62, Moorhead 31

Triton 70, St. Croix Lutheran 62

Watertown-Mayer 75, Hutchinson 50

White Bear Lake 62, Stewartville 60

Woodbury 63, Rochester Century 45

Zimmerman 72, Sauk Rapids-Rice 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..