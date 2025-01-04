Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 51, Detroit Lakes 39
Baltic, S.D. 45, Luverne 42
Bemidji 52, Esko 32
Centerville, Iowa 64, Hills-Beaver Creek 58
Central Minnesota Christian 62, Paynesville 37
Duluth Marshall 92, Park Center 62
Frazee 71, Warroad 29
Lake City 60, La Crescent 46
Lakeview 44, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 40
Marshall 65, Waseca 22
Minneapolis Roosevelt 50, Higher 11
Minneapolis Washburn 56, St. Cloud 36
Monticello 63, Willmar 48
Mountain Iron-Buhl 76, Brandon-Evansville 48
North Branch 76, Grand Rapids 59
Sleepy Eye 67, Nicollet 49
St Michael-Albertville 62, Moorhead 31
Triton 70, St. Croix Lutheran 62
Watertown-Mayer 75, Hutchinson 50
White Bear Lake 62, Stewartville 60
Woodbury 63, Rochester Century 45
Zimmerman 72, Sauk Rapids-Rice 34
