Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 55, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 42

Argyle 71, Poynette 56

Arrowhead 68, Red Bank Catholic, N.J. 60

Augusta 76, Plum City/Elmwood 52

Baldwin-Woodville 52, Fillmore Central, Minn. 34

Bangor 64, Stratford 40

Beaver Dam 49, Kenosha Bradford 39

Big Foot 36, Williams Bay 33

Brown Deer 61, Nicolet 42

Caledonia, Minn. 55, West Salem 51

Cambridge 77, Fall River 39

Catholic Memorial 58, Franklin 46

Clayton 51, Turtle Lake 41

Coleman 50, Wautoma 30

Crandon 71, Edgar 60

DeForest 50, Westfield 47

Dodgeville 49, Baraboo 45

Dominican 45, Cedar Grove-Belgium 34

Eau Claire Memorial 79, Prescott 21

Edgewood 69, Cuba City 52

Eleva-Strum 50, Houston, Minn. 46

Fort Atkinson 48, Janesville Parker 33

Gillett 49, Sturgeon Bay 24

Hartford 82, Germantown 46

Holmen 58, Chippewa Falls 34

Hortonville 68, Notre Dame 55

Hudson 69, Wausau West 31

Kaukauna 50, Medford Area 32

Kenosha Indian Trail 64, Racine St. Catherine’s 62

Kenosha Tremper 66, Racine Lutheran 24

Kettle Moraine 70, Stoughton 40

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 71, Wisconsin Lutheran 51

Kimberly 61, Oak Creek 41

La Crosse Central 53, Reedsburg Area 40

Lakeside Lutheran 70, Janesville Craig 58

Madison Memorial 55, Oregon 41

Marinette 56, Menominee, Mich. 31

Mayville 55, Clinton 46

Menominee Indian 54, Laona-Wabeno 48

Menomonee Falls 69, Port Washington 64

Middleton 58, McFarland 24

Milton 49, Mukwonago 32

Montverde Academy, Fla. 89, Pewaukee 45

Mosinee 64, Oshkosh North 35

New Richmond 57, Alma-Pepin 48

Niagara 51, Carney-Nadeau, Mich. 30

Niagara 67, Delavan-Darien 54

Oakfield 49, Random Lake 38

Oconto 64, Oconto Falls 59

Omro 41, Weyauwega-Fremont 28

Oneida Nation 48, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 37

Oostburg 78, Waukesha West 50

Orangeville, Ill. 77, Beloit Memorial 69

Oshkosh West 61, Marshfield 32

Pittsville 45, Necedah 22

Pius XI Catholic 66, Hamilton 30

Plymouth 51, Appleton West 43

Regis 64, D.C. Everest 38

Rice Lake 74, Superior 21

Ripon 61, Antigo 18

River Ridge 45, North Crawford 27

River Ridge 62, Iowa-Grant 18

Seymour 60, Columbus 37

Shullsburg 71, Cochrane-Fountain City 44

Slinger 55, Kewaskum 39

Somerset 75, St. Croix Falls 25

South Shore 59, Frederic 37

Sparta 62, Adams-Friendship 49

Spring Valley 48, Prairie Farm 31

St Mary’s Springs 46, Kiel 42

St. Mary 62, Green Bay Preble 42

Stevens Point 55, De Pere 48

Sun Prairie 48, Oconomowoc 44

Tomahawk 59, Montello 39

Union Grove 67, Racine Park 35

Valders 51, Howards Grove 41

Waunakee 68, Mineral Point 43

Wauwatosa East 59, Grafton 48

Webster 71, Hurley 41

Wilmot 58, Racine Case 55

Wisconsin Dells 47, Rhinelander 34

Xavier 58, Winneconne 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Marion/Tigerton vs. Tri-County, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..