Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 55, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 42
Argyle 71, Poynette 56
Arrowhead 68, Red Bank Catholic, N.J. 60
Augusta 76, Plum City/Elmwood 52
Baldwin-Woodville 52, Fillmore Central, Minn. 34
Bangor 64, Stratford 40
Beaver Dam 49, Kenosha Bradford 39
Big Foot 36, Williams Bay 33
Brown Deer 61, Nicolet 42
Caledonia, Minn. 55, West Salem 51
Cambridge 77, Fall River 39
Catholic Memorial 58, Franklin 46
Clayton 51, Turtle Lake 41
Coleman 50, Wautoma 30
Crandon 71, Edgar 60
DeForest 50, Westfield 47
Dodgeville 49, Baraboo 45
Dominican 45, Cedar Grove-Belgium 34
Eau Claire Memorial 79, Prescott 21
Edgewood 69, Cuba City 52
Eleva-Strum 50, Houston, Minn. 46
Fort Atkinson 48, Janesville Parker 33
Gillett 49, Sturgeon Bay 24
Hartford 82, Germantown 46
Holmen 58, Chippewa Falls 34
Hortonville 68, Notre Dame 55
Hudson 69, Wausau West 31
Kaukauna 50, Medford Area 32
Kenosha Indian Trail 64, Racine St. Catherine’s 62
Kenosha Tremper 66, Racine Lutheran 24
Kettle Moraine 70, Stoughton 40
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 71, Wisconsin Lutheran 51
Kimberly 61, Oak Creek 41
La Crosse Central 53, Reedsburg Area 40
Lakeside Lutheran 70, Janesville Craig 58
Madison Memorial 55, Oregon 41
Marinette 56, Menominee, Mich. 31
Mayville 55, Clinton 46
Menominee Indian 54, Laona-Wabeno 48
Menomonee Falls 69, Port Washington 64
Middleton 58, McFarland 24
Milton 49, Mukwonago 32
Montverde Academy, Fla. 89, Pewaukee 45
Mosinee 64, Oshkosh North 35
New Richmond 57, Alma-Pepin 48
Niagara 51, Carney-Nadeau, Mich. 30
Niagara 67, Delavan-Darien 54
Oakfield 49, Random Lake 38
Oconto 64, Oconto Falls 59
Omro 41, Weyauwega-Fremont 28
Oneida Nation 48, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 37
Oostburg 78, Waukesha West 50
Orangeville, Ill. 77, Beloit Memorial 69
Oshkosh West 61, Marshfield 32
Pittsville 45, Necedah 22
Pius XI Catholic 66, Hamilton 30
Plymouth 51, Appleton West 43
Regis 64, D.C. Everest 38
Rice Lake 74, Superior 21
Ripon 61, Antigo 18
River Ridge 45, North Crawford 27
River Ridge 62, Iowa-Grant 18
Seymour 60, Columbus 37
Shullsburg 71, Cochrane-Fountain City 44
Slinger 55, Kewaskum 39
Somerset 75, St. Croix Falls 25
South Shore 59, Frederic 37
Sparta 62, Adams-Friendship 49
Spring Valley 48, Prairie Farm 31
St Mary’s Springs 46, Kiel 42
St. Mary 62, Green Bay Preble 42
Stevens Point 55, De Pere 48
Sun Prairie 48, Oconomowoc 44
Tomahawk 59, Montello 39
Union Grove 67, Racine Park 35
Valders 51, Howards Grove 41
Waunakee 68, Mineral Point 43
Wauwatosa East 59, Grafton 48
Webster 71, Hurley 41
Wilmot 58, Racine Case 55
Wisconsin Dells 47, Rhinelander 34
Xavier 58, Winneconne 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Marion/Tigerton vs. Tri-County, ccd.
