Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 72, Esko 63

Brainerd 70, Moorhead 45

Central Lyon, Iowa 71, Hills-Beaver Creek 35

Chanhassen 57, Blaine 56

Chatfield 65, North Fayette Valley, Iowa 56

Crosby-Ironton 82, Rock Ridge 64

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa 60, Hopkins 53

Eagan 69, Rochester Century 44

Hawley 61, Frazee 58

Hillcrest Lutheran 72, Kittson Central 70

Mankato Loyola 65, St. Clair 60

Mille Lacs 49, Lake of the Woods 21

Minneapolis North 56, Minneapolis South 41

Minneapolis Washburn 61, Minneapolis Edison 19

Minnehaha Academy 101, Cass Lake-Bena 35

Sacred Heart 73, Roseau 42

Southwest Minnesota Christian 54, Minneota 48

Spectrum 65, Greenway 17

Waverly-Shell Rock, Iowa 49, Caledonia 42

