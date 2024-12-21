Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 72, Esko 63
Brainerd 70, Moorhead 45
Central Lyon, Iowa 71, Hills-Beaver Creek 35
Chanhassen 57, Blaine 56
Chatfield 65, North Fayette Valley, Iowa 56
Crosby-Ironton 82, Rock Ridge 64
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa 60, Hopkins 53
Eagan 69, Rochester Century 44
Hawley 61, Frazee 58
Hillcrest Lutheran 72, Kittson Central 70
Mankato Loyola 65, St. Clair 60
Mille Lacs 49, Lake of the Woods 21
Minneapolis North 56, Minneapolis South 41
Minneapolis Washburn 61, Minneapolis Edison 19
Minnehaha Academy 101, Cass Lake-Bena 35
Sacred Heart 73, Roseau 42
Southwest Minnesota Christian 54, Minneota 48
Spectrum 65, Greenway 17
Waverly-Shell Rock, Iowa 49, Caledonia 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..