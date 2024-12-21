Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barnesville 73, Lake Park-Audubon 64
Breckenridge 71, Underwood 44
Fond du Lac 70, New York Mills 69
Frazee 71, Hawley 60
Minneapolis North 71, St. Paul Harding 60
Murray County Central 99, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 91, OT
North Fayette Valley, Iowa 62, Chatfield 38
Perham 88, Oak Grove, N.D. 59
Sebeka 70, Ogilvie 50
St. Charles 67, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 63
St. Croix Prep 88, Math and Science 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
