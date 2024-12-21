Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barnesville 73, Lake Park-Audubon 64

Breckenridge 71, Underwood 44

Fond du Lac 70, New York Mills 69

Frazee 71, Hawley 60

Minneapolis North 71, St. Paul Harding 60

Murray County Central 99, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 91, OT

North Fayette Valley, Iowa 62, Chatfield 38

Perham 88, Oak Grove, N.D. 59

Sebeka 70, Ogilvie 50

St. Charles 67, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 63

St. Croix Prep 88, Math and Science 53

