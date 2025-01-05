Saturday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Armstrong/Cooper 2, Northern Tier 1
Blake 2, Breck 1
Eastview 7, Lakeville South 2
Edina 6, Hill-Murray 0
Farmington 6, Shakopee 3
Forest Lake 4, Roseville-Mahtomedi 1
Gentry 4, Central Wisconsin, Wis. 3
Grand Rapids/Greenway 2, Brainerd 1
International Falls 8, Prairie Centre 1
Minneapolis 9, Visitation 1
Mound Westonka 7, Chaska/Chanhassen 0
Northern Lakes 5, Detroit Lakes 1
Owatonna 4, Elk River 2
River Lakes 3, Hutchinson 1
South St. Paul 2, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1
Willmar 4, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0
Windom 3, MBA 1
Winona 12, Red Wing 0
Woodbury 2, White Bear Lake 0
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..