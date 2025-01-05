Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bryce Valley 62, UMA-Camp Williams 12

Grand County 72, North Sevier 46

Green River 60, Altamont 28

Pine View 66, Hurricane 61

Roosevelt-Fresno, Calif. 56, Layton Christian Academy 36

San Juan Blanding 59, Gunnison Valley 48

Snow Canyon 63, Stansbury 47

South Sevier 51, Wayne 39

Waterford 43, Spring Mountain, Nev. 33

Wendover 48, Manila 33

East Idaho Holiday Shootout=

Army Bracket=

Third Place=

Westlake 84, Thunder Ridge, Idaho 57

Consolation Bracket=

Ogden 78, Wood River, Idaho 41

Marines Bracket=

Third Place=

Teton, Idaho 44, Layton Christian Academy 42

Nike Tournament of Champions=

Cathedral Catholic, Calif. 80, Timpanogos 59

Lone Peak 79, Smoky Hill, Colo. 60

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..