Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bryce Valley 62, UMA-Camp Williams 12
Grand County 72, North Sevier 46
Green River 60, Altamont 28
Pine View 66, Hurricane 61
Roosevelt-Fresno, Calif. 56, Layton Christian Academy 36
San Juan Blanding 59, Gunnison Valley 48
Snow Canyon 63, Stansbury 47
South Sevier 51, Wayne 39
Waterford 43, Spring Mountain, Nev. 33
Wendover 48, Manila 33
East Idaho Holiday Shootout=
Army Bracket=
Third Place=
Westlake 84, Thunder Ridge, Idaho 57
Consolation Bracket=
Ogden 78, Wood River, Idaho 41
Marines Bracket=
Third Place=
Teton, Idaho 44, Layton Christian Academy 42
Nike Tournament of Champions=
Cathedral Catholic, Calif. 80, Timpanogos 59
Lone Peak 79, Smoky Hill, Colo. 60
