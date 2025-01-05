Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blair-Taylor 74, Plum City/Elmwood 52
Breck, Minn. 74, La Crosse Central 34
Cambridge 76, Deerfield 48
Darlington 66, Highland 54
Dodgeland 62, Williams Bay 26
Greenfield 78, Marquette 67
Homestead 72, Arrowhead 65
Kenosha Indian Trail 57, Richland Center 56
Middleton 63, Oak Creek 55
Parkview 88, Waterloo 66
Platteville 73, New Glarus 68
Turner 60, Waukesha South 45
Whitefish Bay 70, Milwaukee Reagan 37
Xavier 73, Campbellsport 47
