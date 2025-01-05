Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blair-Taylor 74, Plum City/Elmwood 52

Breck, Minn. 74, La Crosse Central 34

Cambridge 76, Deerfield 48

Darlington 66, Highland 54

Dodgeland 62, Williams Bay 26

Greenfield 78, Marquette 67

Homestead 72, Arrowhead 65

Kenosha Indian Trail 57, Richland Center 56

Middleton 63, Oak Creek 55

Parkview 88, Waterloo 66

Platteville 73, New Glarus 68

Turner 60, Waukesha South 45

Whitefish Bay 70, Milwaukee Reagan 37

Xavier 73, Campbellsport 47

