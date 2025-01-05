Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baraboo 54, Portage 36
Blair-Taylor 64, Plum City/Elmwood 42
Cambridge 50, Deerfield 42
Dodgeland 52, Williams Bay 32
Durand-Arkansaw 50, Luther 44
Kickapoo 61, Black Hawk 57
Maine South, Ill. 48, Verona 44
Milwaukee DSHA 46, Oshkosh West 38
Oconto 61, Peshtigo 51
Sevastopol 56, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 40
Sturgeon Bay 54, Gibraltar 41
West De Pere 43, Lakeland (WI) 30
