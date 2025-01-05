Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baraboo 54, Portage 36

Blair-Taylor 64, Plum City/Elmwood 42

Cambridge 50, Deerfield 42

Dodgeland 52, Williams Bay 32

Durand-Arkansaw 50, Luther 44

Kickapoo 61, Black Hawk 57

Maine South, Ill. 48, Verona 44

Milwaukee DSHA 46, Oshkosh West 38

Oconto 61, Peshtigo 51

Sevastopol 56, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 40

Sturgeon Bay 54, Gibraltar 41

West De Pere 43, Lakeland (WI) 30

