Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benton Harbor 89, Vicksburg 46

Bridgman 65, St. Joseph OLL 43

Charlevoix 45, Bellaire 34

Deckerville 53, Sandusky 46

Evart 43, Blanchard Montabella 28

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 55, Pewamo-Westphalia 51

Flint Powers 68, Schoolcraft 60

Grandville 44, Caledonia 38

Grant 76, Shelby 34

Holt 49, Coldwater 46

Kalamazoo Hackett 56, Niles Brandywine 55

Lansing Waverly 81, Chandler Park Academy High School 46

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 57, Lowell 43

Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 71, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 28

Richland Gull Lake 41, Concord 40

South Haven 67, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 61

St Johns 65, Reed City 41

Traverse City West 68, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 63

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 58, Lenawee Christian 44

