Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benton Harbor 89, Vicksburg 46
Bridgman 65, St. Joseph OLL 43
Charlevoix 45, Bellaire 34
Deckerville 53, Sandusky 46
Evart 43, Blanchard Montabella 28
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 55, Pewamo-Westphalia 51
Flint Powers 68, Schoolcraft 60
Grandville 44, Caledonia 38
Grant 76, Shelby 34
Holt 49, Coldwater 46
Kalamazoo Hackett 56, Niles Brandywine 55
Lansing Waverly 81, Chandler Park Academy High School 46
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 57, Lowell 43
Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 71, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 28
Richland Gull Lake 41, Concord 40
South Haven 67, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 61
St Johns 65, Reed City 41
Traverse City West 68, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 63
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 58, Lenawee Christian 44
