Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baraboo 54, Portage 36
Blair-Taylor 64, Plum City/Elmwood 42
Cambridge 50, Deerfield 42
Darlington 47, Highland 20
Dodgeland 52, Williams Bay 32
Durand-Arkansaw 50, Luther 44
Kettle Moraine 66, Manitowoc 43
Kickapoo 61, Black Hawk 57
Ladysmith 55, Turtle Lake 44
Maine South, Ill. 48, Verona 44
Milwaukee DSHA 46, Oshkosh West 38
Monroe 86, Freeport, Ill. 16
Oak Creek 52, Middleton 38
Oconomowoc 53, Mukwonago 40
Oconto 61, Peshtigo 51
Sevastopol 56, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 40
Sturgeon Bay 54, Gibraltar 41
Wauwatosa East 74, Greendale 35
West De Pere 43, Lakeland (WI) 30
Wisconsin Dells 54, Altoona 45
