Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baraboo 54, Portage 36

Blair-Taylor 64, Plum City/Elmwood 42

Cambridge 50, Deerfield 42

Darlington 47, Highland 20

Dodgeland 52, Williams Bay 32

Durand-Arkansaw 50, Luther 44

Kettle Moraine 66, Manitowoc 43

Kickapoo 61, Black Hawk 57

Ladysmith 55, Turtle Lake 44

Maine South, Ill. 48, Verona 44

Milwaukee DSHA 46, Oshkosh West 38

Monroe 86, Freeport, Ill. 16

Oak Creek 52, Middleton 38

Oconomowoc 53, Mukwonago 40

Oconto 61, Peshtigo 51

Sevastopol 56, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 40

Sturgeon Bay 54, Gibraltar 41

Wauwatosa East 74, Greendale 35

West De Pere 43, Lakeland (WI) 30

Wisconsin Dells 54, Altoona 45

