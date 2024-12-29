Saturday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Andover 3, Stillwater 0

Anoka 6, White Bear Lake 4

Bemidji 3, Hastings 2, OT

Benilde-St Margaret’s 6, Hill-Murray 0

Blaine 2, Wayzata 1, OT

Brainerd 2, Forest Lake 2, OT

Breck 2, Dodge County 1

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 6, East Ridge 2

Chisago Lakes 3, Rogers 1

Cretin-Derham Hall 2, Lakeville North 1, OT

Crookston 3, Albert Lea 1

Eagan 3, Hibbing/Chisholm 2

East Grand Forks 4, West Fargo, N.D. 2

Edina 4, Minnetonka 0

Fairmont 4, Rochester Mayo 2

Fargo North, N.D. 8, Marshall 3

Farmington 5, Northfield 4

Fort Frances, Ontario 5, New Prague 0

Grand Rapids/Greenway 4, Gentry 0

Holy Angels 1, Blake 1, OT

Holy Family Catholic 5, Rosemount 2

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 5, Northern Lakes 0

Luverne 3, Mounds View-Irondale 2

Mankato West 11, Prairie Centre 0

Minnesota River 2, Mankato East 1

Moorhead 1, Maple Grove 0

New Ulm 2, St. Cloud 2, OT

North Shore Storm 5, Northern Tier 0

North Wright County 1, Chaska/Chanhassen 1, OT

Orono 2, Centennial/Spring Lake Park 0

Owatonna 4, Western Wisconsin, Wis. 2

Park (Cottage Grove) 4, Fergus Falls 3

Pine City 5, Moose Lake Area 4

Rochester Century/John Marshall 3, South Central 2, OT

Sartell/Sauk Rapids 4, Hutchinson 1

Shakopee 2, Lakeville South 1

Simley 6, University School of Milwaukee, Wis. 3

South St. Paul 5, Elk River 0

Warroad 3, Mound Westonka 0

Windom 6, MBA 1

Winona 8, Red Wing 2

Woodbury 6, Roseville-Mahtomedi 2

