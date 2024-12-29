Saturday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Andover 3, Stillwater 0
Anoka 6, White Bear Lake 4
Bemidji 3, Hastings 2, OT
Benilde-St Margaret’s 6, Hill-Murray 0
Blaine 2, Wayzata 1, OT
Brainerd 2, Forest Lake 2, OT
Breck 2, Dodge County 1
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 6, East Ridge 2
Chisago Lakes 3, Rogers 1
Cretin-Derham Hall 2, Lakeville North 1, OT
Crookston 3, Albert Lea 1
Eagan 3, Hibbing/Chisholm 2
East Grand Forks 4, West Fargo, N.D. 2
Edina 4, Minnetonka 0
Fairmont 4, Rochester Mayo 2
Fargo North, N.D. 8, Marshall 3
Farmington 5, Northfield 4
Fort Frances, Ontario 5, New Prague 0
Grand Rapids/Greenway 4, Gentry 0
Holy Angels 1, Blake 1, OT
Holy Family Catholic 5, Rosemount 2
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 5, Northern Lakes 0
Luverne 3, Mounds View-Irondale 2
Mankato West 11, Prairie Centre 0
Minnesota River 2, Mankato East 1
Moorhead 1, Maple Grove 0
New Ulm 2, St. Cloud 2, OT
North Shore Storm 5, Northern Tier 0
North Wright County 1, Chaska/Chanhassen 1, OT
Orono 2, Centennial/Spring Lake Park 0
Owatonna 4, Western Wisconsin, Wis. 2
Park (Cottage Grove) 4, Fergus Falls 3
Pine City 5, Moose Lake Area 4
Rochester Century/John Marshall 3, South Central 2, OT
Sartell/Sauk Rapids 4, Hutchinson 1
Shakopee 2, Lakeville South 1
Simley 6, University School of Milwaukee, Wis. 3
South St. Paul 5, Elk River 0
Warroad 3, Mound Westonka 0
Windom 6, MBA 1
Winona 8, Red Wing 2
Woodbury 6, Roseville-Mahtomedi 2
