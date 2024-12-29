Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 72, Yellow Medicine East 43
Austin 56, Dover-Eyota 48
Baldwin-Woodville, Wis. 52, Fillmore Central 34
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 57, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 54
Byron 61, Bloomington Kennedy 26
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 80, Ortonville 17
Central Minnesota Christian 74, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 37
Concordia Academy 63, Carlton-Wrenshall 27
Edina 73, Becker 56
Eleva-Strum, Wis. 50, Houston 46
Fargo North, N.D. 59, Bloomington Jefferson 52
Fargo Shanley, N.D. 63, Osseo 45
Frazee 75, New York Mills 73
Glencoe-Silver Lake 56, Martin County West 41
Great Bridge, Va. 52, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 40
Jackson County Central 65, MACCRAY 31
Lake City 66, Lewiston-Altura 30
Lake Park-Audubon 52, BGMR 38
Lakeville North 48, Anoka 44
Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 59, Renville County West 47
Mesabi East 57, Cromwell 47
Minneapolis North 60, Maranatha 51
Minneota 58, St. Clair 51
New Prague 66, Park (Cottage Grove) 40
Orono 71, Mankato East 36
Owatonna 63, Delano 48
Pelican Rapids 65, Underwood 63
Proctor 84, Zimmerman 38
Richfield 70, Tartan 43
Robbinsdale Armstrong 50, Rochester Century 34
Rogers 72, Burnsville 46
Sauk Centre 74, Perham 46
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 55, Albany 52
St. Cloud Cathedral 62, Melrose 37
Watertown-Mayer 58, Grand Rapids 30
Wayzata 67, Prior Lake 62
West Central 70, Oak Grove, N.D. 36
Woodbury 73, Park Center 54
___
