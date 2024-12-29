Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 72, Yellow Medicine East 43

Austin 56, Dover-Eyota 48

Baldwin-Woodville, Wis. 52, Fillmore Central 34

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 57, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 54

Byron 61, Bloomington Kennedy 26

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 80, Ortonville 17

Central Minnesota Christian 74, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 37

Concordia Academy 63, Carlton-Wrenshall 27

Edina 73, Becker 56

Eleva-Strum, Wis. 50, Houston 46

Fargo North, N.D. 59, Bloomington Jefferson 52

Fargo Shanley, N.D. 63, Osseo 45

Frazee 75, New York Mills 73

Glencoe-Silver Lake 56, Martin County West 41

Great Bridge, Va. 52, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 40

Jackson County Central 65, MACCRAY 31

Lake City 66, Lewiston-Altura 30

Lake Park-Audubon 52, BGMR 38

Lakeville North 48, Anoka 44

Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 59, Renville County West 47

Mesabi East 57, Cromwell 47

Minneapolis North 60, Maranatha 51

Minneota 58, St. Clair 51

New Prague 66, Park (Cottage Grove) 40

Orono 71, Mankato East 36

Owatonna 63, Delano 48

Pelican Rapids 65, Underwood 63

Proctor 84, Zimmerman 38

Richfield 70, Tartan 43

Robbinsdale Armstrong 50, Rochester Century 34

Rogers 72, Burnsville 46

Sauk Centre 74, Perham 46

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 55, Albany 52

St. Cloud Cathedral 62, Melrose 37

Watertown-Mayer 58, Grand Rapids 30

Wayzata 67, Prior Lake 62

West Central 70, Oak Grove, N.D. 36

Woodbury 73, Park Center 54

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..