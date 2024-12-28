Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 42, Forest Park 37
Arcadia 44, Crisfield, Md. 34
Avonworth, Pa. 57, Millbrook 48
Charlottesville 42, James Island, S.C. 32
Clarke County 52, Fairfax 18
Fluvanna 40, William Monroe 36
Gar-Field 38, Surrattsville, Md. 32
Liberty-Bedford 64, Patrick County 30
Louisa 41, Eastern View 38
Middlesboro, Ky. 43, Thomas Walker 37
Nansemond River 51, Lloyd Bird 39
Newport Central Catholic, Ky. 56, Union 49
Norfolk Academy 46, Martinsville 28
Norfolk Academy 61, GW-Danville 32
Oscar Smith 52, Pasquotank County, N.C. 38
Raleigh Ravenscroft, N.C. 53, Deep Creek 28
Snow Hill, Md. 53, Nandua 11
St. Annes-Belfield 73, Loudoun County 39
Stone Bridge 36, Seton School 32
TJ-Alexandria 54, South Lakes 42
Thomas Dale 49, Fayetteville Westover, N.C. 47
Turner Ashby 56, Floyd County 32
West Potomac 69, Flint Hill 51
Western Albemarle 58, Chancellor 32
Woodbridge 56, McKinley, D.C. 31
Boo Williams Tournament=
Black Bracket=
Round Robin=
Great Bridge 52, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn. 40
I. C. Norcom High School 56, Kecoughtan 25
South Mecklenburg, N.C. 61, Kempsville 18
Bronze Bracket=
Championship=
Hampton Roads 60, Maury 38
Third Place=
Miller School 57, Indian River 40
Fifth Place=
Granby 62, Lakeland (VA) 16
Seventh Place=
James River 49, Phoebus 22
Gold Bracket=
Championship=
Norfolk Christian School 67, Menchville 56
Fifth Place=
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 56, Henrico 45
Seventh Place=
Hickory Ridge, N.C. 39, Hayfield 37
Silver Bracket=
Championship=
King’s Fork High School 48, South Bronx Preparatory – A College Board, N.Y. 37
Third Place=
Manor High School 33, Salem 29
Fifth Place=
Grassfield 46, Green Run 32
Seventh Place=
Colonial Forge 46, Grafton 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..