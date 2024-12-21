Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berrien Springs 54, Concord, Ind. 42
Birmingham Brother Rice 77, East Kentwood 58
Burton Bendle 64, Hazel Park 60
Byron Center South Christian 70, Frankfort 29
Detroit Central 82, Waterford Kettering 68
Detroit UD Jesuit 65, Clarkston 52
Elk Rapids 46, Traverse City St Francis 31
Grand Rapids Christian 70, Frankfort 29
Grand Rapids Covenant 34, Coldwater 32
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 61, Big Rapids 53
Hanover-Horton 47, Concord 30
Kingsford 48, Jackson 29
Mattawan 58, Elkhart Central, Ind. 56
Mishawaka Marian, Ind. 72, Niles 50
Mount Pleasant 46, Shepherd 38
Paw Paw 54, Culver Academy, Ind. 44
Pontiac Notre Dame 68, Brownstown Woodhaven 46
Port Huron Northern 56, Ann Arbor Skyline 48
S. Bend St. Joseph’s, Ind. 92, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 27
Saginaw United 79, Romulus 26
Schoolcraft 51, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 48
South Lyon East 66, Pontiac 63
St. Clair Shores South Lake 56, Southwestern 14
