Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berrien Springs 54, Concord, Ind. 42

Birmingham Brother Rice 77, East Kentwood 58

Burton Bendle 64, Hazel Park 60

Byron Center South Christian 70, Frankfort 29

Detroit Central 82, Waterford Kettering 68

Detroit UD Jesuit 65, Clarkston 52

Elk Rapids 46, Traverse City St Francis 31

Grand Rapids Christian 70, Frankfort 29

Grand Rapids Covenant 34, Coldwater 32

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 61, Big Rapids 53

Hanover-Horton 47, Concord 30

Kingsford 48, Jackson 29

Mattawan 58, Elkhart Central, Ind. 56

Mattawan 58, Elkhart, Ind. 56

Mishawaka Marian, Ind. 72, Niles 50

Mount Pleasant 46, Shepherd 38

Paw Paw 54, Culver Academy, Ind. 44

Pontiac Notre Dame 68, Brownstown Woodhaven 46

Port Huron Northern 56, Ann Arbor Skyline 48

S. Bend St. Joseph’s, Ind. 92, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 27

Saginaw United 79, Romulus 26

Schoolcraft 51, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 48

South Lyon East 66, Pontiac 63

St. Clair Shores South Lake 56, Southwestern 14

