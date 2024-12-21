Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 57, Goochland 43
Buckingham County 60, Randolph-Henry 57
Cloudland, Tenn. 62, Honaker 32
Elizabethton, Tenn. 66, Chilhowie 62
Gate City 53, St. James, S.C. 51
Heritage 80, Grafton 63
Hopewell 73, Massaponax 52
Jefferson Forest 52, Amherst County 37
John Handley 64, George Wythe 54
Lloyd Bird 76, Matoaca 48
McDonogh School, Md. 57, Episcopal 50
McLean 66, Steinbrenner, Fla. 43
Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 81, Hargrave Military 69
New Covenant 64, Grace Christian 40
Oscar Smith 72, Kempsville 44
RHSA 58, King William 50
Sherando 63, Fort Defiance 45
Skyline 82, Page County 18
Staunton 71, Nelson County 64
Tuscarora 82, Harrisonburg 39
Veritas Collegiate Academy 80, Franklin 39
___
