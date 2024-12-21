Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 57, Goochland 43

Buckingham County 60, Randolph-Henry 57

Cloudland, Tenn. 62, Honaker 32

Elizabethton, Tenn. 66, Chilhowie 62

Gate City 53, St. James, S.C. 51

Heritage 80, Grafton 63

Hopewell 73, Massaponax 52

Jefferson Forest 52, Amherst County 37

John Handley 64, George Wythe 54

Lloyd Bird 76, Matoaca 48

McDonogh School, Md. 57, Episcopal 50

McLean 66, Steinbrenner, Fla. 43

Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 81, Hargrave Military 69

New Covenant 64, Grace Christian 40

Oscar Smith 72, Kempsville 44

RHSA 58, King William 50

Sherando 63, Fort Defiance 45

Skyline 82, Page County 18

Staunton 71, Nelson County 64

Tuscarora 82, Harrisonburg 39

Veritas Collegiate Academy 80, Franklin 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

