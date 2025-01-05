Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 79, Central Wisconsin Christian 52

Blair-Taylor 74, Plum City/Elmwood 52

Breck, Minn. 74, La Crosse Central 34

Cambridge 76, Deerfield 48

Cary-Grove, Ill. 64, Wilmot 29

Darlington 66, Highland 54

Dodgeland 62, Williams Bay 26

Edgerton 67, Wauwatosa West 66

Fort Atkinson 61, DeForest 45

Freeport, Ill. 54, Monroe 51

Greenfield 78, Marquette 67

Homestead 72, Arrowhead 65

Kenosha Indian Trail 57, Richland Center 56

Laconia 67, Waupun 65

Little Chute 64, Sheboygan Falls 49

Madison Memorial 86, St Augustine 66

Marshall 82, Brodhead 54

Messmer 72, Milwaukee Vincent 64

Middleton 63, Oak Creek 55

Milton 65, Monona Grove 52

Oakfield 69, Randolph 43

Oregon 72, Watertown 57

Pardeeville 68, Fall River 47

Parkview 88, Waterloo 66

Platteville 73, New Glarus 68

Pleasant Valley, Iowa 67, Bloomer 45

Roncalli 94, Wrightstown 58

Turner 60, Waukesha South 45

Verona 96, West Salem 78

Whitefish Bay 70, Milwaukee Reagan 37

Xavier 73, Campbellsport 47

