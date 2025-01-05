Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 79, Central Wisconsin Christian 52
Blair-Taylor 74, Plum City/Elmwood 52
Breck, Minn. 74, La Crosse Central 34
Cambridge 76, Deerfield 48
Cary-Grove, Ill. 64, Wilmot 29
Darlington 66, Highland 54
Dodgeland 62, Williams Bay 26
Edgerton 67, Wauwatosa West 66
Fort Atkinson 61, DeForest 45
Freeport, Ill. 54, Monroe 51
Greenfield 78, Marquette 67
Homestead 72, Arrowhead 65
Kenosha Indian Trail 57, Richland Center 56
Laconia 67, Waupun 65
Little Chute 64, Sheboygan Falls 49
Madison Memorial 86, St Augustine 66
Marshall 82, Brodhead 54
Messmer 72, Milwaukee Vincent 64
Middleton 63, Oak Creek 55
Milton 65, Monona Grove 52
Oakfield 69, Randolph 43
Oregon 72, Watertown 57
Pardeeville 68, Fall River 47
Parkview 88, Waterloo 66
Platteville 73, New Glarus 68
Pleasant Valley, Iowa 67, Bloomer 45
Roncalli 94, Wrightstown 58
Turner 60, Waukesha South 45
Verona 96, West Salem 78
Whitefish Bay 70, Milwaukee Reagan 37
Xavier 73, Campbellsport 47
___
