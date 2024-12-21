Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central – Wise 64, Altamonte Christian, Fla. 24
Chancellor 45, Stafford 36
Deep Run 51, Trinity Episcopal 34
Galax 58, East Bend Forbush, N.C. 47
Gill St. Bernard’s, N.J. 75, Virginia 58
Glen Allen 54, Freedom – Woodbridge 34
Nansemond River 83, Monroe, N.C. 35
Narrows 39, Virginia 36
Paul VI Catholic High School 63, Miami Country Day, Fla. 53
Riverbend 71, Fredericksburg Christian 54
Skyline 61, Page County 37
Woodbridge 42, Alexandria City 39
Nike Tournament Of Champions=
Ridgeline, Utah 58, Osbourn Park 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..