Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue East, Neb. 56, Lewis Central 46
Bishop Garrigan 49, Algona 40
Central Lyon 71, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 35
Chatfield, Minn. 65, North Fayette Valley 56
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 60, Hopkins, Minn. 53
East Buchanan, Winthrop 49, Decorah 47
Galesburg, Ill. 79, Burlington 52
Green City, Mo. 54, Creston 31
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 43, St Ansgar 33
Lincoln Pius X, Neb. 65, S.C. East 46
Nashua-Plainfield 41, North Butler, Greene 33
Norwalk 59, Southeast Polk 49
Omaha Westside, Neb. 52, Valley, West Des Moines 48
Osage 35, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 33
Riceville 59, Crestwood, Cresco 42
Sioux Falls O’Gorman, S.D. 60, Sioux City, West 36
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 62, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 34
Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Caledonia, Minn. 42
Williamsburg 43, Washington 14
MAC Shootout=
Mt Vernon 48, Bolingbrook, Ill. 43
Omaha Central, Neb. 54, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 50
UIU Shootout=
Rock Island, Ill. 60, Bettendorf 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
D.M. North vs. Des Moines, Lincoln, ppd.
Emmetsburg vs. South O’Brien, Paullina, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..