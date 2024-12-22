Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue East, Neb. 56, Lewis Central 46

Bishop Garrigan 49, Algona 40

Central Lyon 71, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 35

Chatfield, Minn. 65, North Fayette Valley 56

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 60, Hopkins, Minn. 53

East Buchanan, Winthrop 49, Decorah 47

Galesburg, Ill. 79, Burlington 52

Green City, Mo. 54, Creston 31

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 43, St Ansgar 33

Lincoln Pius X, Neb. 65, S.C. East 46

Nashua-Plainfield 41, North Butler, Greene 33

Norwalk 59, Southeast Polk 49

Omaha Westside, Neb. 52, Valley, West Des Moines 48

Osage 35, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 33

Riceville 59, Crestwood, Cresco 42

Sioux Falls O’Gorman, S.D. 60, Sioux City, West 36

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 62, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 34

Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Caledonia, Minn. 42

Williamsburg 43, Washington 14

MAC Shootout=

Mt Vernon 48, Bolingbrook, Ill. 43

Omaha Central, Neb. 54, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 50

UIU Shootout=

Rock Island, Ill. 60, Bettendorf 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

D.M. North vs. Des Moines, Lincoln, ppd.

Emmetsburg vs. South O’Brien, Paullina, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..