Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Garrigan 59, Algona 38
Caledonia, Minn. 64, Waverly-Shell Rock 61
Independence 69, New Hampton 43
Lincoln Pius X, Neb. 77, S.C. East 64
Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. 42, East Mills 37
North Fayette Valley 62, Chatfield, Minn. 38
Osage 55, Alburnett 54
St Ansgar 46, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 37
Valley, West Des Moines 61, Norwalk 58
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 80, Cedar Valley Christian 62
Washington 53, Williamsburg 51
Westwood, Sloan 86, Whiting 31
MAC Shootout=
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, Omaha Central, Neb. 45
UIU Shootout=
Bettendorf 78, Sterling, Ill. 47
Davenport, Central 74, Galesburg, Ill. 56
Davenport, North 67, Geneseo, Ill. 23
Davenport, West 61, Rock Island Alleman, Ill. 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Emmetsburg vs. South O’Brien, Paullina, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..