Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Garrigan 59, Algona 38

Caledonia, Minn. 64, Waverly-Shell Rock 61

Independence 69, New Hampton 43

Lincoln Pius X, Neb. 77, S.C. East 64

Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. 42, East Mills 37

North Fayette Valley 62, Chatfield, Minn. 38

Osage 55, Alburnett 54

St Ansgar 46, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 37

Valley, West Des Moines 61, Norwalk 58

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 80, Cedar Valley Christian 62

Washington 53, Williamsburg 51

Westwood, Sloan 86, Whiting 31

MAC Shootout=

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, Omaha Central, Neb. 45

UIU Shootout=

Bettendorf 78, Sterling, Ill. 47

Davenport, Central 74, Galesburg, Ill. 56

Davenport, North 67, Geneseo, Ill. 23

Davenport, West 61, Rock Island Alleman, Ill. 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Emmetsburg vs. South O’Brien, Paullina, ppd.

