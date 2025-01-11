Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Hudson 75, Superior 42
Kettle Moraine 66, Catholic Memorial 58
Kewaunee 66, Algoma 33
La Crosse Central 49, Fall Creek 44
Mayville 56, St Augustine 44
Oconto 66, Southern Door 37
Plymouth 54, Sheboygan South 13
St Thomas More 79, Whitewater 41
St. Paul Como Park, Minn. 92, Beloit Memorial 67
Whitnall 57, Milwaukee Golda Meir 40
___
