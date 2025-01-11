Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Hudson 75, Superior 42

Kettle Moraine 66, Catholic Memorial 58

Kewaunee 66, Algoma 33

La Crosse Central 49, Fall Creek 44

Mayville 56, St Augustine 44

Oconto 66, Southern Door 37

Plymouth 54, Sheboygan South 13

St Thomas More 79, Whitewater 41

St. Paul Como Park, Minn. 92, Beloit Memorial 67

Whitnall 57, Milwaukee Golda Meir 40

