Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 56, Saint Croix Central 47

Beaver Dam 66, Oostburg 51

Elkhorn Area 68, Monona Grove 58

Howards Grove 72, Milwaukee Carmen 65

Janesville Craig 58, DeForest 52

Kettle Moraine 66, Catholic Memorial 43

Lake Country Lutheran 74, University School of Milwaukee 54

Lake Mills 68, Edgewood 25

Messmer 69, Kingdom Prep 68

Mount Horeb 73, Reedsburg Area 51

Pewaukee 89, Edina, Minn. 64

Verona 89, Stoughton 53

