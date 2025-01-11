Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas 56, Saint Croix Central 47
Beaver Dam 66, Oostburg 51
Elkhorn Area 68, Monona Grove 58
Howards Grove 72, Milwaukee Carmen 65
Janesville Craig 58, DeForest 52
Kettle Moraine 66, Catholic Memorial 43
Lake Country Lutheran 74, University School of Milwaukee 54
Lake Mills 68, Edgewood 25
Messmer 69, Kingdom Prep 68
Mount Horeb 73, Reedsburg Area 51
Pewaukee 89, Edina, Minn. 64
Verona 89, Stoughton 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..