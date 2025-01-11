Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 60, Exira-EHK 56
Algona 59, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 41
Aplington-Parkersburg 79, New Hampton 44
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 60, West Monona 56
Calamus-Wheatland 51, Erie-Prophetstown, Ill. 22
Center Point-Urbana 59, Des Moines, Lincoln 13
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 59, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 47
Durant-Bennett 49, Mercer County, Ill. 45
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 45, East Sac County 34
Melcher-Dallas 58, Colo-NESCO 35
North Polk, Alleman 59, Cedar Rapids Xavier 45
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 74, Clear Creek-Amana 61
Riverdale, Ill. 56, Muscatine 43
Sigourney 63, Pekin 42
Sioux Center 49, Tea, S.D. 43
Valley, West Des Moines 70, Ballard 43
Westwood, Sloan 63, South O’Brien, Paullina 25
Wilton 58, Annawan, Ill. 50
