Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belmond-Klemme 56, Osage 49
Cedar Rapids Xavier 65, Marion 45
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 70, Norwalk 41
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 51, Estherville-Lincoln Central 47
Danville 56, Durant-Bennett 50
Fort Madison 81, Central Lee, Donnellson 53
Monticello 70, Easton Valley 32
South O’Brien, Paullina 55, Westwood, Sloan 49
Western Christian 61, Tea, S.D. 43
Wendy’s Classic=
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 72, Galena, Ill. 62
___
