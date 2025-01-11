Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belmond-Klemme 56, Osage 49

Cedar Rapids Xavier 65, Marion 45

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 70, Norwalk 41

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 51, Estherville-Lincoln Central 47

Danville 56, Durant-Bennett 50

Fort Madison 81, Central Lee, Donnellson 53

Monticello 70, Easton Valley 32

South O’Brien, Paullina 55, Westwood, Sloan 49

Western Christian 61, Tea, S.D. 43

Wendy’s Classic=

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 72, Galena, Ill. 62

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..