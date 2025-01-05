Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bryce Valley 64, UMA-Camp Williams 9
Gunnison Valley 54, San Juan Blanding 31
Manila 50, Wendover 40
Piute 39, Altamont 37
Tabiona 55, Maeser Prep Academy 32
Valley 55, Monticello 19
East Idaho Holiday Shootout=
Consolation Bracket=
Bonneville, Idaho 54, Uintah 47
Navy Bracket=
Third Place=
Westlake 50, Shelley, Idaho 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..