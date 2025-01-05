Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bryce Valley 64, UMA-Camp Williams 9

Gunnison Valley 54, San Juan Blanding 31

Manila 50, Wendover 40

Piute 39, Altamont 37

Tabiona 55, Maeser Prep Academy 32

Valley 55, Monticello 19

East Idaho Holiday Shootout=

Consolation Bracket=

Bonneville, Idaho 54, Uintah 47

Navy Bracket=

Third Place=

Westlake 50, Shelley, Idaho 37

