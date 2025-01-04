Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ireton 63, Grace Brethren Christian School, Md. 61

Bishop O’Connell 99, Potomac School 30

Blue Ridge School 65, Tri-City Christian, Calif. 57

C. G. Woodson 82, Alexandria City 39

Carroll County 65, Cave Spring 50

Carter G. Woodson, N.C. 82, Alexandria City 39

Clarke County 45, Strasburg 43

E.C. Glass 50, Northside 49

Episcopal 62, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 54

Floyd County 80, Franklin County 44

Fort Chiswell 72, Patrick Henry 44

Gar-Field 65, Colonial Forge 61

Herndon 53, Dominion 52

Hurley 48, Thomas Walker 32

Kempsville 66, Menchville 41

Kernersville McGuinness, N.C. 49, George Wythe 45

Lake Taylor 49, Westfield 40

Maury 70, Cape Henry Collegiate 40

Nelson County 81, Rappahannock County 46

Patrick Henry 70, Rye Cove 28

Paul VI Catholic High School 61, Georgetown Prep, Md. 46

Peninsula Catholic 68, Potomac 58

Petersburg 58, Tabb 53

Salem 70, Blacksburg 44

South County 79, West Potomac 76

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 78, Catholic 54

Summit Christian Academy 83, Tazewell 44

Summit Christian, W.Va. 83, Tazewell 44

Surry Homeschool, N.C. 50, Dayspring 36

Unicoi County, Tenn. 64, Hampton 50

Varina 63, Hayfield 60

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..