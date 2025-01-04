Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blake 72, Duluth Denfeld 66
Crookston 77, Wadena-Deer Creek 49
Custer, S.D. 60, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 54
Dawson-Boyd 80, Southwest Minnesota Christian 45
Duluth Marshall 51, Proctor 47
Eagle Ridge 77, Cristo Rey Jesuit 49
East Central 80, Fond du Lac 54
Faribault 92, Park (Cottage Grove) 88
Hibbing 80, North Branch 57
LeSueur-Henderson 73, Lewiston-Altura 56
Luverne 74, Baltic, S.D. 53
Mankato East 84, Delano 37
Pine Island 63, Concordia Academy 54
Prior Lake 89, Waconia 75
Southland 63, Dover-Eyota 47
Stillwater 66, Rochester Century 55
Triton 64, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 40
Upsala 69, Swanville 67
Warroad 66, Frazee 62
Waseca 71, Marshall 52
Woodbury 64, Centennial 59
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 52, St. Agnes 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..