Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blake 72, Duluth Denfeld 66

Crookston 77, Wadena-Deer Creek 49

Custer, S.D. 60, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 54

Dawson-Boyd 80, Southwest Minnesota Christian 45

Duluth Marshall 51, Proctor 47

Eagle Ridge 77, Cristo Rey Jesuit 49

East Central 80, Fond du Lac 54

Faribault 92, Park (Cottage Grove) 88

Hibbing 80, North Branch 57

LeSueur-Henderson 73, Lewiston-Altura 56

Luverne 74, Baltic, S.D. 53

Mankato East 84, Delano 37

Pine Island 63, Concordia Academy 54

Prior Lake 89, Waconia 75

Southland 63, Dover-Eyota 47

Stillwater 66, Rochester Century 55

Triton 64, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 40

Upsala 69, Swanville 67

Warroad 66, Frazee 62

Waseca 71, Marshall 52

Woodbury 64, Centennial 59

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 52, St. Agnes 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..