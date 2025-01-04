Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
C. G. Woodson 71, Alexandria City 37
Central VA Home School 58, Loudoun County Home School 40
Christ Chapel Academy 44, Gar-Field 32
Glen Allen 65, Steward School 53
Grassfield 50, Trinity Episcopal 46
Honaker 53, Rye Cove 29
Manor High School 64, Landstown 32
Norfolk Academy 41, Norfolk Collegiate 23
Oakton 57, Lake Braddock 31
Rappahannock County 65, Nelson County 12
Rockbridge County 40, Parry McCluer High School 24
Saints John Neumann & Maria Goretti Catholic High School, Pa. 71, Catholic 67
Summit Christian Academy 55, Graham 44
Summit Christian, W.Va. 55, Graham 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..