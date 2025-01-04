Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

C. G. Woodson 71, Alexandria City 37

Central VA Home School 58, Loudoun County Home School 40

Christ Chapel Academy 44, Gar-Field 32

Glen Allen 65, Steward School 53

Grassfield 50, Trinity Episcopal 46

Honaker 53, Rye Cove 29

Manor High School 64, Landstown 32

Norfolk Academy 41, Norfolk Collegiate 23

Oakton 57, Lake Braddock 31

Rappahannock County 65, Nelson County 12

Rockbridge County 40, Parry McCluer High School 24

Saints John Neumann & Maria Goretti Catholic High School, Pa. 71, Catholic 67

Summit Christian Academy 55, Graham 44

Summit Christian, W.Va. 55, Graham 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..