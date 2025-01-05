Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic 51, Creston 47
Centerville 64, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 58
Dubuque, Hempstead 59, Independence 52
English Valleys, North English 54, Danville 35
Estherville-Lincoln Central 51, Central Lyon 44
Humboldt 58, Mason City 47
Iowa City 65, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59
Papillion-LaVista, Neb. 62, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 15
Riverside, Oakland 42, Sidney 31
Roland-Story, Story City 59, Greene County 14
Solon 79, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 58
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 63, Newell-Fonda 56
Wahlert, Dubuque 67, Marion 49
Wapello 43, West Burlington 42
Westwood, Sloan 56, River Valley, Correctionville 25
___
