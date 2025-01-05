Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic 51, Creston 47

Centerville 64, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 58

Dubuque, Hempstead 59, Independence 52

English Valleys, North English 54, Danville 35

Estherville-Lincoln Central 51, Central Lyon 44

Humboldt 58, Mason City 47

Iowa City 65, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59

Papillion-LaVista, Neb. 62, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 15

Riverside, Oakland 42, Sidney 31

Roland-Story, Story City 59, Greene County 14

Solon 79, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 58

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 63, Newell-Fonda 56

Wahlert, Dubuque 67, Marion 49

Wapello 43, West Burlington 42

Westwood, Sloan 56, River Valley, Correctionville 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..