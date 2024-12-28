Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allendale 63, Holland West Ottawa 51
Belleville 68, Troy 47
Clarkston 46, Wyoming Godwin Heights 33
Dearborn Fordson 60, Detroit Southeastern 56
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 67, Detroit East English 53
Detroit University Prep 68, Adrian 55
Ellsworth 54, Central Lake 29
Grand Haven 70, Holland Christian 58
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 66, Portage Northern 58
Grass Lake 48, Erie-Mason 38
Holt 59, Bedford 54
Hudson 71, Morenci 45
Ithaca 53, Fulton-Middleton 43
Jackson Lumen Christi 70, Schoolcraft 55
Jackson Northwest 73, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 51
Kalamazoo Phoenix 69, American International 48
Lincoln Park 61, Southfield A&T 37
Livonia Churchill 47, Dundee 42
Mason 67, Jackson 60
Menominee 64, Marinette, Wis. 46
Newport Jefferson 54, Lake Leelanau St Mary 39
Onsted 59, Eaton Rapids 41
Parma Western 69, Hanover-Horton 60
Rapid River 33, Eben Junction Superior Central 26
Redford Thurston 85, Detroit Osborn 22
Salem 60, New Haven 56
Saline 57, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 37
St Clair 48, Antioch, Ill. 44
Tecumseh 70, Flat Rock 68
Traverse City St Francis 52, Adrian Madison 47
Troy Athens 80, Waterford Kettering 45
Walled Lake Western 62, Detroit Ford 38
Waterford Mott 68, Portage Central 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..