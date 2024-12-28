Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allendale 63, Holland West Ottawa 51

Belleville 68, Troy 47

Clarkston 46, Wyoming Godwin Heights 33

Dearborn Fordson 60, Detroit Southeastern 56

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 67, Detroit East English 53

Detroit University Prep 68, Adrian 55

Ellsworth 54, Central Lake 29

Grand Haven 70, Holland Christian 58

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 66, Portage Northern 58

Grass Lake 48, Erie-Mason 38

Holt 59, Bedford 54

Hudson 71, Morenci 45

Ithaca 53, Fulton-Middleton 43

Jackson Lumen Christi 70, Schoolcraft 55

Jackson Northwest 73, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 51

Kalamazoo Phoenix 69, American International 48

Lincoln Park 61, Southfield A&T 37

Livonia Churchill 47, Dundee 42

Mason 67, Jackson 60

Menominee 64, Marinette, Wis. 46

Newport Jefferson 54, Lake Leelanau St Mary 39

Onsted 59, Eaton Rapids 41

Parma Western 69, Hanover-Horton 60

Rapid River 33, Eben Junction Superior Central 26

Redford Thurston 85, Detroit Osborn 22

Salem 60, New Haven 56

Saline 57, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 37

St Clair 48, Antioch, Ill. 44

Tecumseh 70, Flat Rock 68

Traverse City St Francis 52, Adrian Madison 47

Troy Athens 80, Waterford Kettering 45

Walled Lake Western 62, Detroit Ford 38

Waterford Mott 68, Portage Central 50

