Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonac 40, Memphis 39
Alpena 45, Marysville 41
Dexter 56, Mio-AuSable 48
East Kentwood 60, Jenison 42
East Lansing 55, Williamston 17
Ellsworth 45, Suttons Bay 28
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 60, St. Clair Shores South Lake 32
Fulton-Middleton 45, Ithaca 25
Garber 51, Bay City Central 29
Grand Rapids Northview 51, Tol. Cent. Cath., Ohio 39
Holt 35, Muskegon 34
Hudsonville 43, Byron Center South Christian 41
Midland 65, Northville 63
Negaunee 50, Ludington 41
Niagara, Wis. 51, Carney-Nadeau 30
North Muskegon 43, Fruitport 26
Pewamo-Westphalia 47, Lowell 46
Romeo 56, L’Anse Creuse 24
Whitehall 35, Holton 33
