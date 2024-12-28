Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Augusta Christian, Ga. 76, Loudoun Valley 62

Ballou, D.C. 62, Unity Reed 32

C. G. Woodson 73, William Allen High School, Pa. 41

Catholic 76, Cathedral Academy, S.C. 49

Chilhowie 67, Shelby Valley, Ky. 66

Chuckey-Doak, Tenn. 67, Appalachian Christian HomeSchool 61

Collegiate-Richmond 56, Cape Henry Collegiate 42

Colonial Heights 75, King William 46

Courtland 48, Heritage (Lynchburg) 38

E.C. Glass 72, Eastern Mennonite 48

Eastside 56, Rye Cove 45

Essex 59, Surry County 27

Fairfax 43, Andrews, S.C. 38

Fauquier 62, Louisa 43

Fort Defiance 63, Page County 60

Highland-Warrenton 62, Westchester, Calif. 40

Hopewell 50, Manchester 34

James Madison 54, Covenant Day School, N.C. 37

John Handley 75, Staunton 58

John Marshall 82, Southern Durham, N.C. 68

Loudoun County 65, Justice High School 54

Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Miss. 69, George Wythe 52

McDonogh School, Md. 75, Carmel 55

Meadowbrook 61, Norfolk Collegiate 38

Mills Godwin 43, William Fleming 34

Nansemond River 50, Lloyd Bird 49

Smithfield 76, Kecoughtan 46

St. Christopher’s 61, Steward School 53

Thomas Dale 65, Huguenot 61

Varina 58, Maury 45

Westfield 74, Centreville 58

William Monroe 43, Fluvanna 34

Yorktown 61, Middletown, Md. 43

