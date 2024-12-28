Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Augusta Christian, Ga. 76, Loudoun Valley 62
Ballou, D.C. 62, Unity Reed 32
C. G. Woodson 73, William Allen High School, Pa. 41
Catholic 76, Cathedral Academy, S.C. 49
Chilhowie 67, Shelby Valley, Ky. 66
Chuckey-Doak, Tenn. 67, Appalachian Christian HomeSchool 61
Collegiate-Richmond 56, Cape Henry Collegiate 42
Colonial Heights 75, King William 46
Courtland 48, Heritage (Lynchburg) 38
E.C. Glass 72, Eastern Mennonite 48
Eastside 56, Rye Cove 45
Essex 59, Surry County 27
Fairfax 43, Andrews, S.C. 38
Fauquier 62, Louisa 43
Fort Defiance 63, Page County 60
Highland-Warrenton 62, Westchester, Calif. 40
Hopewell 50, Manchester 34
James Madison 54, Covenant Day School, N.C. 37
John Handley 75, Staunton 58
John Marshall 82, Southern Durham, N.C. 68
Loudoun County 65, Justice High School 54
Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Miss. 69, George Wythe 52
McDonogh School, Md. 75, Carmel 55
Meadowbrook 61, Norfolk Collegiate 38
Mills Godwin 43, William Fleming 34
Nansemond River 50, Lloyd Bird 49
Smithfield 76, Kecoughtan 46
St. Christopher’s 61, Steward School 53
Thomas Dale 65, Huguenot 61
Varina 58, Maury 45
Westfield 74, Centreville 58
William Monroe 43, Fluvanna 34
Yorktown 61, Middletown, Md. 43
