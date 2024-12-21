Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amery 72, Ashland 54

Audubon 75, Kenosha Tremper 56

Bonduel 105, Manitowoc Lutheran 62

Fort Atkinson 55, Stevens Point 46

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 63, Gillett 42

Hartford 82, Cudahy 34

Heritage Christian 81, Holy Redeemer Christian 44

Hudson 72, West Salem 66

Janesville Craig 65, Janesville Parker 57

Kingdom Prep 84, Whitewater 64

Lake Country Lutheran 84, Edgewood 64

Laona-Wabeno 76, Sevastopol 43

Marshall 66, Deerfield 58

McDonell Central 65, Altoona 55

Menomonie 84, Somerset 61

Middleton 64, Madison East 45

Milwaukee Golda Meir 77, Dunbar, Ill. 57

Oregon 67, Elkhorn Area 61

Pius XI Catholic 69, Wauwatosa East 62

Ripon 60, Chilton 54

Slinger 83, Watertown 66

Sun Prairie 125, Madison La Follette 92

Sun Prairie West 84, Madison West 63

Verona 72, Madison Memorial 70

Xavier 60, Milwaukee North 54

___

