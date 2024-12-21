Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amery 72, Ashland 54
Audubon 75, Kenosha Tremper 56
Bonduel 105, Manitowoc Lutheran 62
Fort Atkinson 55, Stevens Point 46
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 63, Gillett 42
Hartford 82, Cudahy 34
Heritage Christian 81, Holy Redeemer Christian 44
Hudson 72, West Salem 66
Janesville Craig 65, Janesville Parker 57
Kingdom Prep 84, Whitewater 64
Lake Country Lutheran 84, Edgewood 64
Laona-Wabeno 76, Sevastopol 43
Marshall 66, Deerfield 58
McDonell Central 65, Altoona 55
Menomonie 84, Somerset 61
Middleton 64, Madison East 45
Milwaukee Golda Meir 77, Dunbar, Ill. 57
Oregon 67, Elkhorn Area 61
Pius XI Catholic 69, Wauwatosa East 62
Ripon 60, Chilton 54
Slinger 83, Watertown 66
Sun Prairie 125, Madison La Follette 92
Sun Prairie West 84, Madison West 63
Verona 72, Madison Memorial 70
Xavier 60, Milwaukee North 54
